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Essential roadworks close Ramelton–Rathmullan route this week

The Ramelton to Rathmullan regional road will be closed for essential maintenance from today until Wednesday.

It will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers are advised to plan alternative routes during the closures.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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