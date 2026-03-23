Essential roadworks close Ramelton–Rathmullan route this week

The Ramelton to Rathmullan regional road will be closed for essential maintenance from today until Wednesday.
It will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drivers are advised to plan alternative routes during the closures.
The Ramelton to Rathmullan regional road will be closed for essential maintenance from today until Wednesday.
It will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drivers are advised to plan alternative routes during the closures.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland