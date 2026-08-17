The Greg Hughes Show | Monday | 17/08/2026

Today we examine the fallout from a devastating road collision in Kildare, ongoing shortages in children’s dental healthcare, road safety protests in West Donegal, and a major national search for Ireland’s next musical talent.
Inside Today’s Episode:
🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the program with a review of the national and local headlines, focusing on the tragic road collision in Athy, County Kildare, which claimed the lives of five teenagers and left a family in a second vehicle seriously injured.
-
Legal & Policing Impact: Irish Independent journalist Darragh Nolan breaks down the details of the crash investigation and what the tragic case means for Garda operational protocols going forward.
-
Community Reaction: Chair of Athy Municipal District Council Cllr Mark Leigh joins the show to reflect on the profound shock, grief, and community support in the wake of the tragedy.
🦷 Healthcare Gaps in Children’s Dental Screening: Dr. Gerard Roarty reacts to shocking new figures revealing the staggering number of primary school children missing out on routine state dental screenings. Dr. Roarty outlines how government inaction is worsening long-term oral health and calls for urgent intervention.
🏆 The DL Debate & Tributes to James & Noreen McHugh: Brendan Devenney previews this evening’s edition of The DL Debate. The show pays a heartfelt tribute to Donegal GAA legend James McHugh and his wife Noreen following their tragic deaths, alongside a comprehensive review of the weekend’s local club championship football action.
🛑 Road Safety Demonstration on the N56: Breeda Burns from the Lettermacaward Development Group outlines why local residents will take to the N56 next month for a peaceful road safety protest, demanding urgent traffic-calming measures and engineering solutions to address speeding along the stretch.
🧠 Making Ballybofey & Stranorlar Neurodivergent-Inclusive: Yvonne Lang joins the show with an update on an ongoing community movement aimed at making the Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar more accessible, welcoming, and inclusive for neurodivergent individuals and their families.
🎸 A New Local Hero: Search for Ireland’s Next Star: Jimmy and Paul from Monday Night Sessions drop into the studio as Highland Radio officially launches its search for the region’s top music talent as part of Irish Music Month. They detail how local independent artists can submit their original tracks to compete for airplay, funding, and a spot on the national stage.
🎧 Listen to the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:
Podcast: Play in new window | Download