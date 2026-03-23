Hard NI border could return if Reform UK wins power

The future of the Northern Ireland–Irish border could be central to an EU–UK “reset” if Reform UK wins power.

Danny Kruger says the open north-south border would form part of new negotiations, raising concerns about illegal immigration routes into the UK.

Speaking at a Traditional Unionist Voice conference in Cookstown, he said the situation is unacceptable and must be addressed.

Mr. Kruger also criticised post-Brexit arrangements, including the Windsor Framework, describing them as a betrayal of Brexit.

He told the event that Reform UK wants a new deal with the EU that restores full UK sovereignty: