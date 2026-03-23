Minister Calleary makes major Ulster-Scots funding announcement hours ahead of Donegal visit

€6.2 million in funding has been announced for Irish language and Ulster-Scots projects under the Government’s Shared Island Initiative.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, says the investment will support cultural and community development across Northern Ireland and the border counties.

The package includes up to €4.8 million for An Ciste Infheistíochta Gaeilge to support Irish-language community projects, and over €1.4 million for the Cultural Embrace capital project in Derry City.

The funding will be delivered in partnership with organisations in the North.

The announcement comes just hours ahead of the Ministers visit to Donegal, where he will be officially opening Laghey Village Community Park and the Castlefinn Playground.