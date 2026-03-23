Police renew appeal for information as they investigate murder of Amy Doherty

Police in Derry have renewed their appeal for information, regarding the murder of Amy Doherty.

The 28-year-old mum of two was found, badly injured on Saturday morning and was taken to hospital but passed away a short time later.

The PSNI are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Ruairi McHugh has opened a Book of Condolence in the Guildhall in memory of Amy and a vigil will take place there at 7pm this Friday.

Marie Brown, CEO of Foyle Women’s Aid and Foyle Family Justice Centre, says there is always support for women who feels trapped in an abusive relationship: