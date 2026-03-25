Jack Mawditt signs first professional contract at Bolton

Donegal native Jack Mawditt has signed his first professional contract with Bolton Wanderers.

The 18-year-old Letterkenny youngster played for Swilly Rovers at a young age and spent time at Finn Harps and Blackburn Rovers Academies.

Mawditt was offered a two-year scholarship by Bolton when he was at u16 level and has now been offered a professional contract at the League One club.

Jack, a former pupil of Woodlands National School and St. Eunan’s College, will now link up with Sligo native Johnny Kenny who is also currently in the senior ranks at Bolton in a loan-move from Celtic.