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Jack Mawditt signs first professional contract at Bolton

Jack Mawditt

Donegal native Jack Mawditt has signed his first professional contract with Bolton Wanderers.

The 18-year-old Letterkenny youngster played for Swilly Rovers at a young age and spent time at Finn Harps and Blackburn Rovers Academies.

Mawditt was offered a two-year scholarship by Bolton when he was at u16 level and has now been offered a professional contract at the League One club.

Jack, a former pupil of Woodlands National School and St. Eunan’s College, will now link up with Sligo native Johnny Kenny who is also currently in the senior ranks at Bolton in a loan-move from Celtic.

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