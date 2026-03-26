Boil water notice remains in place in Culdaff

Uisce Éireann says a Boil Water Notice remains in place on the Culdaff Public Water Supply more than five weeks after it was imposed.

The notice was issued on 17 February last to protect the health of approximately 1,300 customers on the supply.

The utility says monitoring of the supply is on-going, with the test results being shared with the HSE and kept under review.

In the meantime, all customers on the Culdaff Public Water Supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

Release in full –

Thursday, 26 March 2026: Uisce Éireann is continuing works to lift the Boil Water Notice in place for customers on the Culdaff Public Water Supply.

Following high turbidity in the water which affected the treatment process at Culdaff Water Treatment Plant, the notice was issued on 17 February last to protect the health of approximately 1,300 customers on the supply.

Uisce Éireann’s primary focus is and always will be the protection of public health. Remedial works are continuing at the water treatment plant and monitoring of the supply is on-going. These results will be kept under review and shared with the HSE as we continue to liaise with them.

In the meantime, all customers on the Culdaff Public Water Supply are advised to boil their water before use until further notice.

The Three Glens Group Water Scheme is also affected by this Boil Water Notice.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

A map of the area is also available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie

Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan assured customers on the supply that a team is working to lift the notice.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience this situation is causing for homes and businesses, and we want to reassure customers that we are working to resolve the issue and lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. Public health remains Uisce Éireann’s number one priority, and this notice is in place to protect everyone on the supply. Our teams are continuing to progress the necessary works at the water treatment plant, and we thank all those affected for their patience.”

Uisce Éireann’s drinking water standards, as per EU Drinking Water regulations, are strict and include wide safety margins. Where risks to water quality are identified through Uisce Éireann’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme, the Health Service Executive (HSE) is consulted, and Boil Water Notices are issued to protect public health. In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as quickly as it safe to do so, in agreement with the HSE.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices. Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section on www.water.ie, on X @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.