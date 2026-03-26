Funding available for climate projects under LEADER

Up to €200,000 is available for Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation projects under the LEADER programme.

The Donegal Local Development CLG and Donegal Local Community Development Committee are accepting expressions of interest for projects that aim to reduce environmental impact, build climate resilience, and empower rural communities to take meaningful climate action.

To be eligible, applicants must be located within the DLDC catchment area which excludes Inishowen, the Gaeltahct and the Islands.

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(Release In Full)

Funding of up €200,000 is available for Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation projects in Donegal under the 2023-2027 LEADER Programme.

Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC), in partnership with the Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), is currently accepting Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for innovative community and private projects that aim to reduce environmental impact, build climate resilience, and empower rural communities to take meaningful climate action.

Under Theme 3 of the 2023-2027 LEADER Programme – Sustainable Development of the Rural Environment and Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation, funding of up to €200,000 per project is available.

Community groups and private enterprises can receive up to 75% of total project costs.

Examples of projects previously supported include:

The Bee Pods, Rossnowlagh which received €19,692 to implement climate change mitigation measures

€8,865 was approved for De Vaux Earth Ltd to carry out a survey for a constructed wetland in Raphoe

DLDC Rural Development Manager, Sinead McLaughlin says ‘With 2026 marking the 35th anniversary of the LEADER Programme in Ireland, now is a great time to avail of funding that will make a lasting impact for generations. The 2023-2027 LEADER Programme allows communities to become more sustainable by protecting the environment, supporting preventative climate actions and creating jobs within the green economy.’

To be eligible, applicants must be located within the DLDC catchment area which excludes Inishowen, the Gaeltahct and the Islands.

For full details on LEADER funding and how to apply, visit dldc.org.