Two arrests in Derry after suspicious activity reports in Ballymena

These arrests were made by the tactical support team at Maydown when on patrol in the Victoria Road area yesterday.

A 17-year-old male teenager and a 28-year-old man were arrested, a 19-year-old man was also arrested on Tuesday by Local Response Team officers in the city.

The three arrests follow reports earlier this week of suspicious activity in Ballymena where householders were approached by male/s offering to carrying out general maintenance work.

Police are advising people to be vigilant and report any suspicious strangers offering unsolicited services or trying to gain access to homes. This could involve offers to clean driveways, repair roofs or other maintenance or repair work.