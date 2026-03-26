Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Two arrests in Derry after suspicious activity reports in Ballymena

These arrests were made by the tactical support team at Maydown when on patrol in the Victoria Road area yesterday.

A 17-year-old male teenager and a 28-year-old man were arrested, a 19-year-old man was also arrested on Tuesday by Local Response Team officers in the city.

The three arrests follow reports earlier this week of suspicious activity in Ballymena where householders were approached by male/s offering to carrying out general maintenance work.

Police are advising people to be vigilant and report any suspicious strangers offering unsolicited services or trying to gain access to homes. This could involve offers to clean driveways, repair roofs or other maintenance or repair work.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2026-03-26 125034
News, Audio, Top Stories

Czechia – Ireland game should be free to air in the North – Doherty

26 March 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Two arrests in Derry after suspicious activity reports in Ballymena

26 March 2026
Donegal Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midday Donegal-Dublin flight decision expected next week

26 March 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Donegal sees a drop in sexual, drug and traffic offences

26 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2026-03-26 125034
News, Audio, Top Stories

Czechia – Ireland game should be free to air in the North – Doherty

26 March 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Two arrests in Derry after suspicious activity reports in Ballymena

26 March 2026
Donegal Airport
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midday Donegal-Dublin flight decision expected next week

26 March 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Donegal sees a drop in sexual, drug and traffic offences

26 March 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 26/03/2026

26 March 2026
Uisce Éireann works (1) (1)
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann working to restore supply in west Donegal

26 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube