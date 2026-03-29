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It was a very different first 20 minutes to last summer – Jim McGuinness on Donegal’s win over Kerry

Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness

A free-scoring Donegal ran into a 0-13 to 1-02 lead at half-time in today’s National Football League Division 1 Final against Kerry at Croke Park.

Three goals in quick succession at the beginning of the second period put Donegal into an unassailable lead but the real damage was done in the opening period.

It ended 3-20 to 2-10 to Donegal.

It is a stark contrast to what happened in last year’s All-Ireland Final defeat to Kerry where The Kingdom were 9 points ahead after the opening quarter and Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness acknowledged it “was a very different 20 minutes”.

McGuinness spoke to the assemled media at Croke Park after…

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