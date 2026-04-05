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Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 05/04/26

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20-year-old man killed in County Antrim collision

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Fermanagh church vandalised in ‘sectarian hate crime’

5 April 2026
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5 April 2026
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Micheál Martin and Fianna Fáil receive boost in latest opinion poll

5 April 2026
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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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