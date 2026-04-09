Army called in as fuel protests enter a third day

Today marks the third day of demonstrations against what protestors say is Government inaction on the fuel crisis.

Truckers and farmers blocked access to ports across the country overnight with convoys travelling around towns and cities again today.

A number of trucks and other vehicles from Donegal are in Sligo for the North West protest there.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces have been officially called in to help remove large vehicles blocking critical infrastructure like oil and water facilities.

It comes on foot of an official request for assistance by Gardai.

In a statement Jim O’Callaghan says owners of vehicles should remove them immediately this morning, and should not complain later if those vehicles are damaged during removal.