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Army called in as fuel protests enter a third day

Today marks the third day of demonstrations against what protestors say is Government inaction on the fuel crisis.

Truckers and farmers blocked access to ports across the country overnight with convoys travelling around towns and cities again today.

A number of trucks and other vehicles from Donegal are in Sligo for the North West protest there.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces have been officially called in to help remove large vehicles blocking critical infrastructure like oil and water facilities.

It comes on foot of an official request for assistance by Gardai.

In a statement Jim O’Callaghan says owners of vehicles should remove them immediately this morning, and should not complain later if those vehicles are damaged during removal.

Statement

 

Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Jim O’Callaghan regarding Ongoing Protests

 

09 April 2026

 

The Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has confirmed that it is well established in law that the Defence Forces may assist An Garda Síochána in aid to the civil power, when requested and when required. On each occasion that the support of the Defence Forces is required, An Garda Síochána issues a form C70 to the Defence Forces to request their assistance.

 

The blocking of critical national infrastructure will not be permitted to continue and the assistance of the Defence Forces has been requested. Large vehicles blocking critical infrastructure will be removed. Owners of those vehicles should remove them immediately this morning and should not complain later about any damage caused to those vehicles during removal.

 

Denying people access to fuel and clean water is an unacceptable interference in the most basic of human rights.

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