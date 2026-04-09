Business Matters, Ep 291 – New Letterkenny Chamber President Karoline Sweeney of Castle Grove House

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Karoline Sweeney, Managing Partner of Castle Grove Country House Hotel, just outside Letterkenny, who recently became the President of Letterkenny Chamber.

They talk about her role as Chamber President and her main objectives for the year ahead, plus her thoughts on the tourism and hospitality sector and indeed the Donegal economy and its potential.

We’ll also hear about Karoline’s own background and the history behind the award-winning four-star Castlegrove Country House and the great success story that it is.

You can listen to the full interview (which will be broadcast just after 6pm on Highland Radio on Sunday, April 12th) here: