David Kelly reflects on maiden Irish Tarmac Championship win in Circuit of Ireland Rally

David Kelly clinched his first ever Irish Tarmac Championship win at the Circuit Of Ireland Rally last Saturday afternoon.

It was a dramatic conclusion as the Donegal native held off the challenge of championship leader Josh Moffett by just half-a-second to claim victory in his Skoda Fabia Rally 2.

Three-in-a-row Donegal International Rally winner Callum Devine was in pole position until Stage 9 when he slid off the road and lost over six minutes, effectively ending his tilt at glory in Dungannon.

Having entered the final stage with a 4.9 second advantage over the Yaris of Moffett, Kelly held on to take a statement win.

David spoke to Oisin Kelly on The Score programme this week and said himself and co-driver Shane Buckley were “over the moon” to come out on top…