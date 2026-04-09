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David Kelly reflects on maiden Irish Tarmac Championship win in Circuit of Ireland Rally

David Kelly (R) and Shane Buckley (L) celebrate their Circuit Of Ireland win last weekend (Photo: D Harrigan via Circuit of Ireland Rally on Facebook)

David Kelly clinched his first ever Irish Tarmac Championship win at the Circuit Of Ireland Rally last Saturday afternoon.

It was a dramatic conclusion as the Donegal native held off the challenge of championship leader Josh Moffett by just half-a-second to claim victory in his Skoda Fabia Rally 2.

Three-in-a-row Donegal International Rally winner Callum Devine was in pole position until Stage 9 when he slid off the road and lost over six minutes, effectively ending his tilt at glory in Dungannon.

Having entered the final stage with a 4.9 second advantage over the Yaris of Moffett, Kelly held on to take a statement win.

David spoke to Oisin Kelly on The Score programme this week and said himself and co-driver Shane Buckley were “over the moon” to come out on top…

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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