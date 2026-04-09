Foyle MLA Gary Middleton to resign for health reasons

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton is stepping down from the Assembly to deal with what have been termed significant mental health challenges.

Mr Middleton, a member of the DUP, will formally resign his seat tomorrow.

He’s been an MLA at Stormont since 2015 and was briefly a junior minister in the executive. Previously, he served as a local councillor in Derry.

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𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧

𝗠𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗟𝗔 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱,

“Over the last few months, I have been suffering from a bout of ill-health which has significantly limited my ability to represent my constituents in the way I always have.

I had hoped to be able to return to work and to recover but I have come to the point of accepting that if I am to focus on getting back to full health, I cannot do this whilst remaining in public office.

It would have been easier for me to withdraw from the political arena quietly and without explanation but I wanted my constituents and the wider community to understand that I am leaving public life because I am suffering significant mental health challenges.

I am journeying through a difficult experience and have been for some time. I am receiving treatment thanks to the wonderful services afforded to me by our National Health Service. The support and encouragement from my family and friends, combined with the expert treatment I am receiving has given me hope and I can see a glimmer of light in what has been a very dark tunnel.

In making this statement I want to give encouragement to those who may be on a similar journey by highlighting that help is available. I have learned in recent times that it’s ok not to be ok.

I want to thank all those who have supported me in Foyle over the years and who bestowed the privilege of electing me, first into Local Government and then to the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Finally, I want to thank all my colleagues in the DUP for their support and friendship, to my staff for their loyalty and to my wife and family who have been my rock during this period. I will always be grateful for all the support shown to me. I will resign as a Member of the Northern Ireland Assembly tomorrow (Friday 10th April).

As I depart the public stage, I want to wish all those who serve the public and with whom I have had the privilege to serve alongside, regardless of party affiliations, every best wish for the future.”

𝗗𝗨𝗣 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗣 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱:

“As the sole unionist MLA in Foyle, Gary Middleton has been a dedicated and steadfast servant to people across the city of Londonderry and surrounding areas. Since 2015, he has been a strong and consistent voice in the Northern Ireland Assembly and was never afraid to stand up for what he believed was right.

Elected in May 2011 as a Councillor at just 20 years of age, Gary was often the youngest in the room but earned the respect of colleagues through his incredible ability to articulate the concerns of the people of Foyle.

In being such a clear and consistent voice for Unionism in Foyle, Gary has at times faced threats from republicans. That pressure never silenced him nor deterred him, he continued to stand firm for his constituents and his principles.

While we deeply regret that Gary is leaving public service, we will do all we can to support him. Gary’s focus must now be on his recovery, and he will have the support of colleagues, both inside and outside our ranks, on his journey.