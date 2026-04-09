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Man arrested after jumping out at two men with a knife in Derry

Police have made an arrest following a report of a man armed with a knife in Derry yesterday.

They received a report at around 6.50pm that a man with a knife had jumped out at two men who were cycling through a local forest park in the Roe Mill Road area of Limavady.

Officers attended the scene and spoke with the men, who were  not injured, but shaken by the encounter.

A 34-year-old man has subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing an article with blade or point in a public place and on three counts of common assault.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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