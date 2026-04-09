Motability customers in NI to face charges to cross the border

Motability customers in Northern Ireland will shortly face costs to bring their cars across the border.

The costs are due to start on July 1st with an aim of protecting the long-term sustainability of the scheme.

The Motability scheme allows disabled people to lease new cars, scooters, or powered wheelchairs by exchanging their qualifying mobility allowance.

When taking a leased car outside the UK, customers must have a VE103 form.

From July, there will be a fee required to receive the form with details yet to be announced, and is expected to affect those living near the border who would cross the Republic on a regular basis.

A spokesperson for Motability Operations, who run the scheme said new taxes announced for the scheme in Novemeber would see the lease price increase by £1,100.

Regarding those on the border, changes have been made to new leases from July to reduce the increase to £400 on average, however, existing leases are not affected.

Concluding they said the changes aim to protect the long-term sustainability of the scheme as motoring costs rise and support the independence that disabled people.