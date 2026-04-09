Myhome report shows housing price rises in Donegal during Q1

My home has published its report on housing prices during quarter one of 2026 today.

It shows the annual rate of inflation slowed to 4.7%, and that nearly 12,000 properties were listed during the first part of this year.

In Donegal, house prices rose year-on-year by 4.12%, with prices of €252,000.

Four-bed semi-detached houses in the county experienced the highest quarter-to-quarter increase in the state, with the median price hitting €295,000.

Two-bedroom apartments saw a 2.6% decrease compared to the final quarter of last year, but looking annually, the increase was almost 21%, with the median price recorded at €145,000.