No evidence to support allegation of criminal wrongdoing made about Officer involved in PSNI investigation into Katie Simpson murder

The North’s police watchdog has found no evidence to support an allegation of criminal wrongdoing made about a police officer involved in the PSNI investigation into the murder of Katie Simpson.

The 21 year old showjumper died in hospital in 2020 – after being attacked in her home in County Derry.

Her death was originally treated as suicide – but a man, Jonathan Creswell, was later charged with her murder.

The complaint centered on the initial decision by police not to treat Katie’s death as suspicious and alleged that the police officer had conflicts of interest, which influenced that decision making.

But the watchdog says inquiries have found no evidence of any personal connections between the officer and other named parties.

The case has now been closed. Meanwhile, two further complaints made to the police ombudsman and linked to the murder of Katie Simpson are now at an advanced stage.