Over €90,000 allocated to Donegal Town Methodist Church under Historic Structures Fund

Over €93,000 has been allocated to the Donegal Town Methodist Church under the Historic Structures Fund for 2026.

The investment will allow the critical stabilisation of the church’s gable walls, structural repairs to internal cracking, the safeguarding of the bellcote, and the repair of its historic stained‑glass window.

The announcement was made by Housing Minister James Browne and Heritage Minister Christopher O’Sullivan, ensuring significant heritage buildings in Donegal can be preserved, restored, and kept in active use for future generations.