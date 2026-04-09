Strabane Drama Festival denied council funding

Strabane Drama Festival has been denied funding from Derry City and Strabane District Council, putting the event at risk for 2027.

The group applied for £10,000 of funding under the Headline process as part of the Large-Scale Local Events Stream, but were unsuccessful due to insufficient funding within the council.

This adds to the setback scene through the closure of The Alley, which forced the group to postpone its 40th anniversary celebrations earlier this year.

In a statement, a council spokesperson acknowledged that the Festival will be disappointed, but they have to manage budgets.

Mr McCay says it’s obscene for the council to deny cultural event funding as Strabane bids for UK Town of Culture status: