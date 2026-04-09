Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Joe Boyle

Finn Harps and Derry City both play their third game in seven days tomorrow night (Friday).

Harps face Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division having come through a tricky Bank Holiday weekend unbeaten against the league’s top two.

Kevin McHugh’s team followed up their scoreless draw at home to Cork City last Friday with a 2-2 draw against Bray Wanderers in Wicklow on Monday.

Harps were ahead twice in that game but had to settle for a share of the spoils and next up is a home game against a resurgent Cobh Ramblers tomorrow night.

Derry City, meanwhile, are winless in six Premier Division games after being beaten by Galway United last Friday and then held to a 0-0 draw in Sligo on Monday.

The Candy Stripes sit in 7th spot with just two wins from their opening ten games of the season.

Tomorrow night, Tiernan Lynch’s team are away to a Dundalk side who sit 4th after a very impressive start to their campaign back in the top flight.

Former Harps captain Joe Boyle spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score programme this week to talk all things LOI…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

210fa970-4858-4424-9817-227926ef9e4c
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel protest from Bridgend to Manorcunningham gets under way

9 April 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, April 9th

9 April 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 291 – New Letterkenny Chamber President Karoline Sweeney of Castle Grove House

9 April 2026
Creeslough Collage
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister meets with Creeslough victims’ families for the first time

9 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

210fa970-4858-4424-9817-227926ef9e4c
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fuel protest from Bridgend to Manorcunningham gets under way

9 April 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Obituary Notices and Farming News – Thursday, April 9th

9 April 2026
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 291 – New Letterkenny Chamber President Karoline Sweeney of Castle Grove House

9 April 2026
Creeslough Collage
News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister meets with Creeslough victims’ families for the first time

9 April 2026
Derrybeg_-_Gola_Island_from_pier_on_Gweedore_Bay_-_geograph.org.uk_-_1178446
News, Audio, Top Stories

Water issues affecting tourism on Gola Island

9 April 2026
Inflation
News, Top Stories

Inflation at its highest level since January 2024

9 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube