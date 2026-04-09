Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps and Derry City both play their third game in seven days tomorrow night (Friday).

Harps face Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division having come through a tricky Bank Holiday weekend unbeaten against the league’s top two.

Kevin McHugh’s team followed up their scoreless draw at home to Cork City last Friday with a 2-2 draw against Bray Wanderers in Wicklow on Monday.

Harps were ahead twice in that game but had to settle for a share of the spoils and next up is a home game against a resurgent Cobh Ramblers tomorrow night.

Derry City, meanwhile, are winless in six Premier Division games after being beaten by Galway United last Friday and then held to a 0-0 draw in Sligo on Monday.

The Candy Stripes sit in 7th spot with just two wins from their opening ten games of the season.

Tomorrow night, Tiernan Lynch’s team are away to a Dundalk side who sit 4th after a very impressive start to their campaign back in the top flight.

Former Harps captain Joe Boyle spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score programme this week to talk all things LOI…