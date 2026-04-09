The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 09/04/2026

The airwaves were busy today as we tackled the rising tide of public dissent, personal triumphs, and local legends making a global impact. Here is a look back at what went down in this hour of the show.
The People’s Protest: A Nation at Odds?
We took an extensive look at the morning newspapers, which are dominated by the escalating fuel protests. We heard directly from the front lines, featuring voices from:
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Farmers & Hauliers: Discussing the unsustainable costs of keeping the wheels of industry turning.
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Carers & Promoters: Highlighting how the fuel crisis is trickling down to the most vulnerable and the arts sector.
The Survey Results: We revealed the staggering findings of a recent survey of 5,000 people. The data shows 99.4% support for the protests—a figure that stands in stark contrast to recent dismissive comments from Government leaders.
Living with Tourette’s: Oscor’s Story
In a truly moving segment, we were joined by 13-year-old Oscor, his mother Melanie, and his aunt, Cllr Joy Beard. Oscor, who lives with Tourette’s, spoke about his advocacy work and the power of representation.
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Raising Awareness: The family reflected on how films like ‘I Swear’ are vital in dismantling stigmas.
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Oscor’s Mission: We heard about the incredible work this young man is doing to educate his peers and the wider community.
Social Inclusion & Local Stars
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Social Inclusion Week: Katie McGee from Cara House Family Resource Centre called in to give us a sneak peek at their packed program. From community workshops to social gatherings, there is something for everyone to feel connected this week.
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To the Moon and Back: Inver native Dr. Peter Coyle shared the fascinating story of his career and the critical role he played in the success of the Apollo 11 mission. It’s not every day you talk to a man who helped put boots on the lunar surface!
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Business Matters: As always, Chris Ashmore dropped by to preview the latest episode of the Business Matters podcast, keeping us up to speed on the local economy.
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