The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 09/04/2026

The airwaves were busy today as we tackled the rising tide of public dissent, personal triumphs, and local legends making a global impact. Here is a look back at what went down in this hour of the show.

The People’s Protest: A Nation at Odds?

We took an extensive look at the morning newspapers, which are dominated by the escalating fuel protests. We heard directly from the front lines, featuring voices from:

Farmers & Hauliers: Discussing the unsustainable costs of keeping the wheels of industry turning.

Carers & Promoters: Highlighting how the fuel crisis is trickling down to the most vulnerable and the arts sector.

The Survey Results: We revealed the staggering findings of a recent survey of 5,000 people. The data shows 99.4% support for the protests—a figure that stands in stark contrast to recent dismissive comments from Government leaders.

Living with Tourette’s: Oscor’s Story

In a truly moving segment, we were joined by 13-year-old Oscor, his mother Melanie, and his aunt, Cllr Joy Beard. Oscor, who lives with Tourette’s, spoke about his advocacy work and the power of representation.

Raising Awareness: The family reflected on how films like ‘I Swear’ are vital in dismantling stigmas.

Oscor’s Mission: We heard about the incredible work this young man is doing to educate his peers and the wider community.

Social Inclusion & Local Stars