Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

IRHA says protest situation must be sorted by tomorrow

The Irish Road Haulage Association says the protest situation must be “sorted one way or another” by tomorrow.

Representatives are attending talks at the Department of Transport this afternoon.

They say they presented government with proposals for supporting the sector last Wednesday, which remain unchanged.

The Agriculture Minister is also speaking with farming groups again today.

Ger Hyland, president of the association, says they’re willing to continue talks tomorrow if it brings an end to the blockades:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

fuel protest
News, Top Stories

Fuel protest taking place outside Letterkenny this evening

11 April 2026
White truck on a highway
News, Audio, Top Stories

IRHA says protest situation must be sorted by tomorrow

11 April 2026
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

PSNI warning of potential traffic disruption due to planned protest

11 April 2026
fake document
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí urge public to be aware of fake document circulating on social media and messaging apps

11 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

fuel protest
News, Top Stories

Fuel protest taking place outside Letterkenny this evening

11 April 2026
White truck on a highway
News, Audio, Top Stories

IRHA says protest situation must be sorted by tomorrow

11 April 2026
PSNI police
News, Top Stories

PSNI warning of potential traffic disruption due to planned protest

11 April 2026
fake document
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardaí urge public to be aware of fake document circulating on social media and messaging apps

11 April 2026
Tuam
News, Audio, Top Stories

Remains of 69 infants recovered at the grounds of Tuam Mother and Baby Home

11 April 2026
210fa970-4858-4424-9817-227926ef9e4c
News, Audio, Top Stories

Talks between Agriculture and Transport Ministers and representative groups to resume today

11 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube