IRHA says protest situation must be sorted by tomorrow

The Irish Road Haulage Association says the protest situation must be “sorted one way or another” by tomorrow.

Representatives are attending talks at the Department of Transport this afternoon.

They say they presented government with proposals for supporting the sector last Wednesday, which remain unchanged.

The Agriculture Minister is also speaking with farming groups again today.

Ger Hyland, president of the association, says they’re willing to continue talks tomorrow if it brings an end to the blockades: