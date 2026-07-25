DCC looking at how best to improve Ballyboe Park in Letterkenny

It’s emerged that as part of a recent land sale, money was received by Donegal County Council with a specific condition that the funds be reinvested into Ballyboe Park.

Council says its Roads and Parks Teams are currently preparing a list of possible projects for this funding, with members being consulted in due course.

The issue was raised by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who told a recent Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting that this park is one of the most underrated in the area, and improved lighting, along with facilities such as an outdoor gym, would boost its use, particularly in the evenings…….

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council says it will seek funding to place a rowing machine at the outdoor gym at Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny, and look at providing similar outdoor gyms at other parks in the area, including the park at Ballyboe.