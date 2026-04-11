Strabane fuel protest organised for today

A Fuel Protest organised in Strabane is due to get under way at 3:30pm today.

Starting at the Dublin Road, Industrial Estate demonstrators are seeking action from the UK Government as fuel continues to spike north of the border.

Taking inspiration from protestors in the Republic multiple demonstrations are due in the next week.

In a statement to Highland Radio News, the PSNI say that preparations for a policing response are under way.

Mark McCann, one of the Strabane Protest Organisers says political representatives could be doing more: