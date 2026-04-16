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News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 16th

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 16th……..

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Garda Car 2
News, Top Stories

Garda car rammed in Monaghan

16 April 2026
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News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 16th

16 April 2026
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
News

Donegal based company ordered to pay worker €106,000 in discrimination case

16 April 2026
harris and martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says he is not under threat from party colleagues

16 April 2026
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News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 16th

16 April 2026
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
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Donegal based company ordered to pay worker €106,000 in discrimination case

16 April 2026
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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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