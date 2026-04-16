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Garda car rammed in Monaghan

Gardai are searching for the driver of a car involved in ramming a patrol car in Monaghan earlier today.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm in Tullycorbett, and involved an Audi.

Two occupants of the car fled the scene, one was located and arrested, and is also believed to have been involved in an assault of gardai this morning in a separate incident.

Gardai, the armed support unit, and the air support unit are continuing to search for the driver of the car, described as in his 20s, of medium build, and wearing a grey tracksuit.

Both gardai in the car which was rammed have been taken to hospital for assessment of their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.

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