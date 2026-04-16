Taoiseach says he is not under threat from party colleagues

The Taoiseach says he does not ‘in any shape or form’ feel under threat from his party, despite growing criticism of the Government’s handling of the fuel protests.

It follows a fiery week within Dail Eireann, with Kerry TDs Danny and Michael Healy Rae turning their back on the coalition, while three Fianna Fail backbenchers called for their party to go back to its roots.

Meanwhile a number of Fianna Fail TDs are appealing for an urgent meeting to discuss their concerns, while others have been out defending their party leader.

Micheal Martin says the Government has a responsibility to its people……………