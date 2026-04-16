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Donegal based company ordered to pay worker €106,000 in discrimination case

 

A Donegal based company has been ordered to pay a complainant €106,000 after it was found he was discriminated against.

The complainant, who has a disability, alleged age discrimination, alleging that the respondent agreed a different pay system with a younger worker.

It was also stated the respondent failed to pay a previous award made by the WRC and the complainant alleged that to be further discrimination on the grounds of victimisation.

The Adjudication Officer in the case references an earlier WRC decision in January 2024 awarding the Complainant €6,560.78 in respect of unpaid wages. It was the complainant’s contention that the failure to pay the award constituted an act of victimisation.

The adjudication officer noted the respondent had not appealed, or provided any alternative reasonable explanation to date in respect to this breach of a previous decision.

It was submitted that the Complainant was discriminated against on the grounds of his age and disability, claiming he received less favourable treatment than younger salesman for the Respondent Company, who did not have a disability.

It was claimed this is a clear case of the Respondent trying to push the Complainant out, and replace him with a younger salesman, with no disability, to be the face of the company.

The Complainant was suspended from his employment prior to the WRC Hearing after asking the Respondent whether he intended to resolve the WRC complaint in relation to unpaid wages.

The adjudication officer upheld the complainant.

 

You can read the full report HERE

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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