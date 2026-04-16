Man burned in incident at Strabane Magistrates Court

Police responded to an incident at Strabane Magistrates’ Court this morning in which a man sustained burn injuries.

At 10.52am, it was reported a man had thrown hot water over another man, causing burn injuries to his face and upper body. Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also responded to the incident, and took the victim to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say the suspect is reported to have run away from the scene, and efforts are ongoing to identify, locate and apprehend him.

The PSNI is liaising with Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service regards this incident, and as enquiries continue to establish exactly what occurred, they are appealing to anyone with information, or footage which may have captured the suspect leaving the scene, to get in touch with them.