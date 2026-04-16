Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Man burned in incident at Strabane Magistrates Court

Police responded to an incident at Strabane Magistrates’ Court this morning in which a man sustained burn injuries.

At 10.52am, it was reported a man had thrown hot water over another man, causing burn injuries to his face and upper body. Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also responded to the incident, and took the victim to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say the suspect is reported to have run away from the scene, and efforts are ongoing to identify, locate and apprehend him.

The PSNI is liaising with Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service regards this incident, and as enquiries continue to establish exactly what occurred, they are appealing to anyone with information, or footage which may have captured the suspect leaving the scene, to get in touch with them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Man burned in incident at Strabane Magistrates Court

16 April 2026
Theodore Markovic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands-North West MEP calls for common definition of rape in EU

16 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 16/04/2026

16 April 2026
st eunans college
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College delegation meet Education Minister

16 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Man burned in incident at Strabane Magistrates Court

16 April 2026
Theodore Markovic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands-North West MEP calls for common definition of rape in EU

16 April 2026
Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 16/04/2026

16 April 2026
st eunans college
News, Audio, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College delegation meet Education Minister

16 April 2026
late Moya Brennan
News, Top Stories

Shuttle bus details for the funeral of Moya Brennan

16 April 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police in derry make arrest and drug seizure in Skeoge area

16 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube