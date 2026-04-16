Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

The Score – 16/04/26

This week on The Score…

Former Harps captain Keith Cowan joins us to look ahead to the big games of the weekend with Harps and Derry in League of Ireland action and the Ulster Junior Cup Final meeting of Kildrum Tigers and Carndonagh.

Limavady are on the verge of taking the Irish League Championship title – we hear from their manager Paul Owens.

The new cricket season starts this weekend – we speak with Letterkenny Cricket Club who will play at senior level for the first time this year but once again the club are making a call for their own facilities and ground. 

Plus, we hear of a new Boxing Tournament remembering the late Peter O’Donnell…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Car 2
News, Top Stories

Garda car rammed in Monaghan

16 April 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 16th

16 April 2026
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
News

Donegal based company ordered to pay worker €106,000 in discrimination case

16 April 2026
harris and martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says he is not under threat from party colleagues

16 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Car 2
News, Top Stories

Garda car rammed in Monaghan

16 April 2026
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday April 16th

16 April 2026
WRC Workplace Relations Commission
News

Donegal based company ordered to pay worker €106,000 in discrimination case

16 April 2026
harris and martin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says he is not under threat from party colleagues

16 April 2026
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann says Lough Mourne water supplies have returned to normal

16 April 2026
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Man burned in incident at Strabane Magistrates Court

16 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube