The Score – 16/04/26

This week on The Score…

Former Harps captain Keith Cowan joins us to look ahead to the big games of the weekend with Harps and Derry in League of Ireland action and the Ulster Junior Cup Final meeting of Kildrum Tigers and Carndonagh.

Limavady are on the verge of taking the Irish League Championship title – we hear from their manager Paul Owens.

The new cricket season starts this weekend – we speak with Letterkenny Cricket Club who will play at senior level for the first time this year but once again the club are making a call for their own facilities and ground.

Plus, we hear of a new Boxing Tournament remembering the late Peter O’Donnell…