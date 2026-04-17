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Business Matters, Ep 292: Bert Galbraith reflects on over 20 years in the construction business – plus a look at the Donegal Data Dashboard

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore has been speaking with St. Johnston based Bert Galbraith of Galbraith Construction, and John Daly, Economist with the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

First up, Chris hears about the growth of Galbraith Construction over the past 20 years, the changes in the construction industry, and the challenges and opportunities ahead.

We then find out more about the recently launched County Data Dashboards, including one for Donegal. It’s a mine of information, and will be updated at regular intervals, giving a great snapshot insight into the latest figures that reflect the economic and social status and trends within the county. 

You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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