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Peter Hutton reflects on positive season for Institute ahead of final NIFL Championship game

Peter Hutton

Institute conclude their NIFL Championship campaign this coming Saturday with an away fixture against Armagh City.

‘Stute have won four out of their five games in the Relegation Group since the split and will finish in 7th position no matter what they outcome of this weekend’s final game, having had a very promising second-half of the season.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with their manager Peter Hutton this week to get his views on how the season has panned out.

Peter also looked ahead to next season’s alterations to the format with four sides coming up from the NIFL Premier Intermediate League…

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