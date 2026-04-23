Study shows barriers for Traveller community accessing higher education

Discrimination, exclusion and inequality are among the lived experiences of Travellers in the Irish education system.

A new study led by UCC and the Cork Traveller Education Unit finds urgent action is needed to address these barriers.

It highlights that participation in higher education remains critically low among Travellers, with less than 1% of the community in third-level education.

Hugh Friel, Roma Health Co-Ordinator for Donegal, said that this could be because of a disconnect during secondary school, when speaking to Donal Kavanagh on today’s Greg Hughes show: