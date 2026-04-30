Talking Soccer with Declan Boyle – League Of Ireland Preview

It’s a bank holiday weekend and that means it’s a double weekend of fixtures in the League Of Ireland.

In the top flight, Derry City will look to keep their upturn in results going as they are away to Bohemians tomorrow night (Friday) and then at home to Galway United on Monday.

In the First Division, Finn Harps are away to Wexford tomorrow night and then host Bray Wanderers at Finn Park on Monday.

Former Harps captain Declan Boyle joined Mark Gallagher on “The Score” this week to preview the action…