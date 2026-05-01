Council’s DCB Committee chair says government won’t even answer their emails

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block committee says the government won’t even answer their emails.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine was speaking on today’s Greg Hughes Show about claims made in the council chamber earlier this week that the 100% Redress Party of which he is a member are willing the current government scheme to fail.

He said the party was formed by people who couldn’t get on to the current scheme because of the gap between the grants available and the actual cost of works.

Cllr Devine accepts over 300 people have gone through the scheme, but says for most of them, that’s not the end of the story……….