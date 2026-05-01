Creeslough Together funding decision due in coming weeks

Calls have been made for urgent guarantees of funding for the Creeslough Together Initiative.

The initiative was introduced in 2023 to support people impacted by the 2022 Creeslough Tragedy, and funding is set to conclude in July without a further funding announcement.

In a statement, the Department for Community and Rural Development and the Gaeltacht said that since July 2023, €497,000 has been allocated to the Creeslough Together Initiative.

They confirmed that the Creeslough Community Association hold the contract for funding and have made representations to the Department during October 2025, requesting that the Cresslough Together Initiative have funding extended through 2029.

The Department says they are currently considering the request, and a decision on further funding will be made in the context of available resources.

It is hoped that a decision on funding will be made in the coming weeks.

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(Statement in full)

The Creeslough Together Initiative (CTI) was allocated funding for a three-year period (Q2 -2023 to Q2 – 2026) by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht. Since 2023, funding totalling €497,000 has been provided to support the Creeslough Together Initiative.

CTI is hosted by the Creeslough Community Association (CCA) and they are the contract holder and employer of the CTI team. CCA have made representations to the Department last October, requesting that the Creeslough Together Initiative be extended for a further 3 years, to 2029.

This proposal is currently under consideration by the Department, and a decision in respect of any further funding will be considered in the context of available resources. It is hoped to announce a decision in the coming weeks.