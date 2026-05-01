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Eastwood criticises Tory leader for using Derry footage in ‘Back our Veterans’ video

The Foyle MP has hit out at the Conservative leader after she used footage from Derry on Bloody Sunday in a video defending British soldiers in Northern Ireland.

Colum Eastwood says the use of the footage by Kemi Badenoch as part of her ‘Back our Veterans’ campaign is disgusting, and an insult to the innocent people who were killed by paratroopers in January 1972.

Mr Eastwood says the Tory Leader has serious questions to answer about why she chose to use footage of soldiers in Derry on Bloody Sunday to praise veterans in light of the serious findings of the Saville Inquiry.

In a statement, he says it’s an insult to the innocent civil rights protesters who were murdered in Derry in January 1972.

Worse, he continues, the promo video is entirely about elevating the interests of British soldiers over the needs of victims and survivors who have been forced to fight against the power and might of the British state for decades seeking truth, justice and accountability for their loved ones.

Even by the partisan standards of most Tory MPs on issues relating to the past in Northern Ireland, Mr Eastwood concludes, this is absolutely appalling.

You can watch the video HERE

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