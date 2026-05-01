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Fisheries Minister officially re-opens Portaleen Pier in North Inishowen

Portaleen Pier in Glengad has officially re-opened today following a €1.1m investment to make it safer and more modern.

The opening was carried out by Fisheries Minister Timmy Dooley, accompanied by Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue and the  Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD, Cllr Martin McDermott.

During the opening Minister Dooley paid tribute to the local fishers of Donegal for the work they do each day, and said the government is working to minimise the impact of quota cuts and ensure that the fisheries sector has a viable future in Donegal and other coastal counties.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Minister Dooley says that efforts have been made to help smaller inshore fishers in Donegal, many of whom will use Portaleen Pier………

 

 

The project was approved by local TD and Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue when he was in the department in 2024.

He’s happy with the way the work has turned out…………

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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