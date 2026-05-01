Mickey Funston looks ahead as Bonagee United are Tipperary bound this weekend

Bonagee United will face Clonmel Celtic in Round 4 of the FAI Junior Cup this coming Sunday in Tipperary.

The Dry Arch side will take part in the new LOI Third Tier starting in August and manager Mickey Funston says the club can use this weekend’s game as a “test run” for these kind of challenges in the not-so-distant future.

Should Bonagee progress this weekend, they would then have a home tie in the last thirty-two of the competition.

Funston spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on “The Score” to look ahead to the game and said the opportunity to have a massive home tie in the next round is a motivating factor going into Sunday’s game…