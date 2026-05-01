The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep17: The Invisible Battle with Addison’s Disease

Imagine being told your physical organs shutting down is “all in your head.”

This week on The Greg Hughes Podcast, we sit down with Rosemary McFadden and Sharon Flannagan to discuss a rare, life-altering autoimmune condition that almost cost Rosemary her life: Addison’s Disease.

What started as a harrowing journey of medical misdiagnosis ended in a miraculous chance meeting between two women in Letterkenny who became each other’s greatest support.

A Diagnosis by Luck

Foureen years ago, Rosemary McFadden was fading away. Suffering from extreme fatigue and weight loss, she was told she had anxiety and depression. She was even sent to a psychiatric unit—despite knowing deep down that her struggle wasn’t mental, but physical.

The turning point came when her brother-in-law, a doctor, noticed a specific, rare physical symptom: hyperpigmentation. By looking at the “tanned” skin on Rosemary’s elbows, knees, and stomach, he recognized the signs of adrenal failure.

“Nobody takes you on board because it’s so unknown. I was being sent to a psychiatric unit when I actually needed hormones to keep my organs from failing.” — Rosemary McFadden

A Chance Encounter

Living with Addison’s can be isolating, especially in the Northwest where support groups are non-existent. However, during the lockdown, Rosemary applied for a job where she met her manager, Sharon Flannagan.

In a staggering twist of fate, Sharon revealed she also lived with Addison’s. This episode explores their unique bond and how they navigate a condition so severe that it requires lifelong steroid replacement therapy just to stay alive.

In This Episode, We Discuss: