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The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Friday 01/05/26

Today’s show brings together a powerhouse panel to dissect the week’s biggest headlines, from the heated political landscape of Donegal to a life-saving medical discovery and the latest from the world of law and social media.

The Friday Panel

Greg is joined in studio by our expert panel to debate the issues defining the week:

  • Cllr Tomás Sean Devine

  • Professor Pat O’Connor

  • Mary Harte (Journalist & Author)

On the Agenda:

  • The DCB Conflict: We dive into the fallout of this week’s controversy between Cllr Liam Blaney and the 100% Redress Party, exploring the friction between the government’s scheme and grassroots advocacy.

  • Ukraine Support Changes: The panel discusses the government’s latest proposals to scale back supports for Ukrainians in Ireland and what this means for integration and local communities.

  • Buncrana Hospital “Bed Counting” Row: We address the backlash following the HSE’s admission of a “human error” that led to the double-counting of beds at the Buncrana Community Hospital.

The Greg Hughes Podcast: A Life-Altering Diagnosis

We share an exclusive preview of this week’s featured podcast episode. Rosemary McFadden and Sharon Flannagan join us for a harrowing and ultimately hopeful conversation about Addison’s Disease. Rosemary discusses her terrifying experience of being misdiagnosed with a mental health condition while her physical organs were actually failing—and the chance encounter in Letterkenny that changed everything.

Expert Advice & Trending News

  • Legal Q&A with Seamus Gunn: Our resident legal expert returns to answer your listener queries on property, employment, and civil law.

  • The Scroll Patrol: Shannen joins the studio to wrap up the week with the biggest celebrity stories, viral trends, and the online conversations you might have missed.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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