Ulster Minor Football Championship Results – 02/05/26

Ulster Minor Championship Results – Saturday 02/05/26

Donegal P-P Down (Game was abandoned in the second half due to unplayable pitch. Donegal led 2-17 to 0-06)

Armagh 2-22 – 1-11 Fermanagh

Monaghan 0-18 – 3-16 Tyrone

Derry 1-16 – 1-09 Cavan