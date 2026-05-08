Defeat for Derry City in Drogheda

Derry City have been beaten 1-0 by Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Sullivan & Lambe Park this evening.

A Ryan Brennan penalty on 55 minutes gave the home side all three points to move them level on points with Derry in the league table.

In other top flight games, leaders Shamrock Rovers won 3-1 away to Galway United, Bohemians beat 10-man Dundalk 3-1 at Oriel Park, it finished scoreless between Shelbourne and Sligo Rovers and St. Pat’s were 4-1 winners over Waterford.

Derry City’s next outing is away to bottom-side Waterford next Friday.