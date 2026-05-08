Hutchinson heads late winner for Finn Harps

Finn Harps have beaten Kerry FC 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Gavin McAteer crossed in for Max Hutchinson to head home in injury time and grab all three points for the home side.

It’s now two wins in a row for Harps after last Monday’s win over Bray.

Diarmaid Doherty was live on Highland as Hutchinson hit the winner…

Elsewhere, Cork City have gone back on top thanks to a 3-1 win over UCD, Bray Wanderers hammered Cobh 5-1, Longford won 2-1 in Wexford and it finished 0-0 between Athlone and Treaty.