Mark Coyle excited about whats ahead for Coleraine after cup success

Burt native Mark Coyle ended his first campaign with Coleraine FC by helping them lift the Irish Cup for the first time since 2018 last weekend.

Coyle joined Coleraine in January this year having departed Shelbourne, a team he captained to the League of Ireland Premier Division title in 2024.

He was key in the Bannsiders 3-2 win over Dungannon on Saturday in that cup success and also played a vital role in aiding Coleraine to the runners up spot in the Premiership.

That all means European football for Coleraine next season.