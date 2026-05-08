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‘Mr Cool’ Callum Devine reflects on Killarney victory and another quest at Donegal

Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan took a record equalling five in a row Rally of the Lakes victory in Killarney last week.

The win sends them to the top of the Irish Tarmac Championship standings and also sets them up nicely for another charge at the Donegal International Rally next month where the pair will look to take an unprecedented four in a row Donegal wins.

On The Score programme this week Oisin Kelly caught up with Callum says its special to win in Kerry especially with a Killarney navigator….

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