Derry and Meath finish all-square in Christy Ring Cup

The hurlers of Derry and Meath finished 3-15 apiece in the Christy Ring Cup in Trim this afternoon.

A late Tom Shine score rescued an all-important share of the spoils for The Royals.

Donegal play Roscommon this evening and Mickey McCann’s side will be looking to secure their Christy Ring status for next season but will also know they are still in with a chance of reaching the final of the competition.

Kerry’s win over Wicklow today guarantees them a spot in the decider, but who will join them is still up for grabs between Derry, Meath and Donegal.

Here’s how things stand before Donegal’s clash with Roscommon in Letterkenny this evening…