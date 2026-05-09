Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Gary Merritt says Strabane are “more than capable” of competing in NIFL Championship next season

Milford native Gary Merritt

Strabane Athletic will play in the NIFL Championship next season after gaining promotion from the Premier Intermediate League.

A 3-1 win over Croagh United on Saturday clinched second spot in the standings which is enough to earn a place in the NIFL second-tier next season.

Donegal natives Oisin Duffy (2) and Gary Merritt were both on the scoresheet on Saturday and that win was followed up by picking up silverware on Tuesday night.

A 3-2 win over Limavady saw Strabane lift the North-West Senior Cup, sealing a fantastic season for the Melvin Park outfit.

Overall, there are seven of the playing staff from Donegal, with former Harps player Sean “Wizzy” McGowan also involved in the backroom team.

Milford native Merritt, who scored 16 goals during the campaign, told Highland’s Chris Ashmore the team are more than capable of competing in the NIFL Championship next season…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

1000033037
News, Audio, Top Stories

Special road safety promise made at Letterkenny Motor Show

9 May 2026
Darkness into light
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands take part in Darkness into Light walks

9 May 2026
seized van
News, Top Stories

Van seized in Lifford after owner tampered with CRW

9 May 2026
kent
News, Top Stories

County museum plans exhibition marking 100th anniversary of Rockwell Kent’s arrival in Donegal

9 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

1000033037
News, Audio, Top Stories

Special road safety promise made at Letterkenny Motor Show

9 May 2026
Darkness into light
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands take part in Darkness into Light walks

9 May 2026
seized van
News, Top Stories

Van seized in Lifford after owner tampered with CRW

9 May 2026
kent
News, Top Stories

County museum plans exhibition marking 100th anniversary of Rockwell Kent’s arrival in Donegal

9 May 2026
pettigo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pettigo to benefit as work begins on ‘Three Villages – One Community’ initiative

9 May 2026
Seymour Gardens
News, Top Stories

Road resurfacing project to get underway at Derry’s Seymour Gardens on Monday

9 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube