Gary Merritt says Strabane are “more than capable” of competing in NIFL Championship next season

Strabane Athletic will play in the NIFL Championship next season after gaining promotion from the Premier Intermediate League.

A 3-1 win over Croagh United on Saturday clinched second spot in the standings which is enough to earn a place in the NIFL second-tier next season.

Donegal natives Oisin Duffy (2) and Gary Merritt were both on the scoresheet on Saturday and that win was followed up by picking up silverware on Tuesday night.

A 3-2 win over Limavady saw Strabane lift the North-West Senior Cup, sealing a fantastic season for the Melvin Park outfit.

Overall, there are seven of the playing staff from Donegal, with former Harps player Sean “Wizzy” McGowan also involved in the backroom team.

Milford native Merritt, who scored 16 goals during the campaign, told Highland’s Chris Ashmore the team are more than capable of competing in the NIFL Championship next season…